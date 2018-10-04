Watch teary-eyed Sonali Bendre wishing reality show team ahead of finale

After her shocking cancer diagnosis, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre had to part ways from TV show reality show ‘India’s Best Draamebaaz’ (IBD) to travel to US for treatment.



Now, just before finale, the actress has sent an emotional video message for the 'IBD' entire team, sending a lot of love and support, especially to the kids competing on the show.

Talking to the young talent on the show, Sonali said that she gets emotional when she receives messages from the kids that always leave her in tears. Sonali wished the kids luck ahead of the finale and encouraged them to take risks in life in general.

Sonali was one of the judges on the reality show. Actress Huma Qureshi replaced her after she was diagnosed with ‘high-grade cancer’.