Wed October 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

Rana Mashood in hot waters over controversial remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has suspended the membership of Rana Mashood over his controversial statement he made during an interview with a news channel, according to a statement issued today.

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Former Punjab minister Rana Mashood had claimed that PMl-N has struck a deal with the establishment and that the party will make the provincial government within a few months as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has failed to deliver.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a three-member committee comprising Raja Zafarul Haq, Ayaz Sadiq, and Rana Tanveer which will investigate and present its finding in two weeks, the statement added.

Reacting to the PML-N leader, military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor dubbed the statement as 'baseless and regrettable'.

"Attribution of an obvious vested statement by Rana Mashhood is baseless and regrettable. Such irresponsible expressions are detrimental to stability in the country," he said.

