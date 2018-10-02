Tue October 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

DG ISPR says Rana Mashood's statement is 'baseless and regrettable'

RAWALPINDI: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has dubbed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Mashood 'baseless and regrettable'.

In reaction to Rana Mashood's statement, Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter, saying "Attribution of an obvious vested statement by Rana Mashhood is baseless and regrettable. Such irresponsible expressions are detrimental to stability in the country."

PML-N leader Rana Mashood has claimed that the next two months are going to be crucial and his party will form the government in Punjab.

Talking to Geo News, Rana Mashood said, "Everyone knows how Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was given a majority." “The promises made with the independent candidates were not fulfilled therefore, they are being shamed in their constituencies.”

Without naming anyone, Rana Mashood said, "Now they have understood PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was a better choice. The party who won the elections was considered as horse but it emerged as donkey."

The PML-N leader went on to say that conversations had taken place between the party and officials in institutions through which it was discovered that there was a growing sentiment of PTI not being able to deliver, Geo News reported.

He said next two months are crucial as by-elections will be held in this time duration, adding that incumbent government will be removed through court or by the people.

Lashing out at the PTI leadership, Rana Mashood said they had been lying about experts with them, however, sugar and fertilizer prices were increased for Jahangir Tareen.

