Tue October 02, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Anushka Sharma sizzles in latest magazine cover

Bollywood’s bathing beauty Anushka Sharma is the talk of town these days with the release of her latest film Sui Dhaga and now the actor is dropping jaws in her latest magazine cover.

The 30-year-old star is looking effortlessly striking in October’s edition of the Grazia’s cover and is making fans swoon over her chic and radiant look.

“Presenting our October cover star, the truest and the realest, @anushkasharma!” the publication had stated on Instagram.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starlet is embodying a high fashion look with her bold and metallic puffer jacket by Tommy Hilfiger along with her beaming and radiant features with a soft bronze eye makeup and dark-scarlet lips.

The Sanju actor is making headlines these days for her latest film Sui Dhaga which has racked up to Rs16.05 crore on its third day after release. 

