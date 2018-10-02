5.9-magnitude quake hits off Indonesian island of Sumba: USGS

JAKARTA: A shallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Indonesia's Sumba island on Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.



The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) around 40 kilometres off Sumba, an island of some 750,000 people.

Sumba lies some 1,600 kilometres to the south of Sulawesi island which was struck by a devastating quake and tsunami on Friday which killed more than 800 people.