Quetta’s Javeria Khan Marri wins NCSW Literary Award

ISLAMABAD: To encourage Pakistani women writers promoting women’s rights through their creative writings, the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) announced NCSW Literary Award program in a press briefing held here at the National Press Club on Monday.

On this occasion, the first Literary Award 2018 was presented to a young short story writer Javeria Khan Marri from Quetta.

NCSW also announced that advertisements for submission of entries for NCSW Award 2019 would soon be published in the newspapers.

The media briefing was addressed by chairperson NCSW Khawar Mumtaz, eminent writer Kishwar Naheed and winner of the NCSW Literary Award 2018 Javeria Khan Marri.

The purpose of the Award, one in Urdu and one in regional language fiction, is to encourage and promote Pakistani women writers.

The winners will get monetary prizes and their work will be published by the NCSW.

For NCSW Literary Award 2018, the NCSW called for the submissions for original unpublished work of Pakistani women writers of up to 35 years of age.

The call was made through newspaper advertisements in January 2018. Women writers from across the country were asked to submit under the categories of short stories, poetry and novel in Urdu or any regional language.

In response to the call, NCSW received 19 pieces of work which were thoroughly reviewed by a committee of judges, appointed by the Commission. It included famous writer Kishwar Naheed, writer and journalist Salma Baloch, Amar Sindhu, writer Dr. Asif Aslam Farrukhi, and Member NCSW Kausar S. Khan.

Speaking on this occasion, chairperson NCSW Khawar Mumtaz talked about the importance of promoting women writers for the larger purpose of women empowerment. She said that due to lack of platforms and financial resources, women writers fail to publish or promote their work.

“The purpose of this award is to provide them with a platform where their creative work is recognized and promoted,” she said adding that Award would be a regular activity of NCSW.

Khawar also announced to hold a regular activity of interaction with creative women at the NCSW with the title of 'Inspiring Women.'

Famous writer and poetess Kishwar Naheed urged media to focus on positive developments in the society and play its role in the promotion of young writers and poets.

She praised Javeria for her courage and determination and said that there are many such writers and poets who await opportunities and platforms to express themselves.

Member NCSW and public health expert Kausar S Khan described the process of selecting the winner for NCSW Literary Award 2018 while the member NCSW from Balochistan Sana Durrani talked about the need to explore hidden talents in Balochistan.

In the end, Javeria Khan Marri read an excerpt from her work and talked about her experience as a winner of NCSW Literary Award.