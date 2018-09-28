Pashto singer arrested for blackmailing girls online

Pashto singer Muneeba Shah was detained by the Federal Investigative Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing on Thursday for blackmailing a girl via a fake social media account allegedly.

The cybercrime obtained evidences that prove Shah had uploaded pictures of girls through a fake account on Facebook in order to blackmail them.

Shah has been arrested on allegations of blackmailing girls, the cybercrime wing said.

Furthermore, a case has also been filed against the singer on the basis of cybercrime rules’ violation.