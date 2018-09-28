Fri September 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

Pashto singer arrested for blackmailing girls online

Pashto singer Muneeba Shah was detained by the Federal Investigative Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing on Thursday for blackmailing a girl via a fake social media account allegedly.

Top read: After Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta accuses famous film director of sexual harassment

The cybercrime obtained evidences that prove Shah had uploaded pictures of girls through a fake account on Facebook in order to blackmail them.

Shah has been arrested on allegations of blackmailing girls, the cybercrime wing said.

Furthermore, a case has also been filed against the singer on the basis of cybercrime rules’ violation. 

