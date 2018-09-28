Pashto singer arrested for blackmailing girls online

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pashto singer Muneeba Shah was detained by the Federal Investigative Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing on Thursday for blackmailing a girl via a fake social media account allegedly.
The cybercrime obtained evidences that prove Shah had uploaded pictures of girls through a fake account on Facebook in order to blackmail them.
Shah has been arrested on allegations of blackmailing girls, the cybercrime wing said.
Furthermore, a case has also been filed against the singer on the basis of cybercrime rules’ violation.
