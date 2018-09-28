Fri September 28, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 28, 2018

COAS confirms death sentences to 11 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday confirmed death sentences awarded to 11 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism.

Reign of terror will not be allowed to return, says COAS Gen Bajwa

According to a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were involved in attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, destruction of an educational institution and killing of innocent civilians.

On the whole, they were involved in killing of 69 persons including 49 civilians, 20 armed forces/police officials and injuring 148 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

The convicts, who were members of proscribed organizations were tried by special military courts.

They confessed their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court and were awarded death sentence. Besides, four convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Details of each case is as under.

Ain Ullah son of (S/O) Bashar Khan

He abetted terrorist commander Jamshed, by designing/preparing a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device for attack at Suikarno Chowk, Khyber Bazar (Peshawar), which resulted in death of 48 persons and injuries to 109 others.

Naik Wali S/O Gul Mir Khan

He was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Lieutenant Umar Javed, Subedar Muhammad Mohsin, Havildar Amir Muhammad along with three soldiers and injuries to 14 others.

Fazal Manan S/O Abdul Khanan

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He abetted terrorist Shina Fiaz Ullah, a suicide bomber to attack Saddar Police Station Kohat, which resulted in death of Constable Khurshid Ahmed, Constable Muhammad Noor, Constable Fayaz ul Husnain and injuries to five others.

Rehmat Zada S/O Saif Ur Rehman

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Havildar Musaver Khan, Sepoy Sohail Iqbal, Constable Fazal Malik and injuries to two others. He was also found in possession of firearms.

Zaid Muhammad S/O Yousaf Hussain

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Havildar Muhammad Yar along with two soldiers.

Naimat Ullah S/O Atta Ullah

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Muhammad Rafique and injuries to Major Muhammad Akmal Hayat along with nine soldiers.

Maseen Zada S/O Noor Farrest

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in the destruction of Rubicon College Gulibagh (Swat) and attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Asif Mehmood and injuries to Major Abdul Qayyum along with two soldiers. He was also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Muhammad Rehman S/O Abdul Rahim

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of police constable Mushtaq Ahmed and injuries to 2 other police officials along with a civilian.

Azmat Ullah S/O Suleman

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Asal Jan and injuries to another soldier.

Muhammad Raqeem S/O Fazal Janan

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of police constable Manzoor Khan and injuries to another official.

Ikram Khan S/O Khan Zada

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in causing death of civilian Abdul Rehman, a member of village defence committee.

