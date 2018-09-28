Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines hostess, who disappeared in Canada, has now been traced, Geo News reported Friday.



Quoting unnamed PIA sources, the TV channel said Fareeha Mukhtar is living with a former PIA air hostess Mahira, who is working in a hotel there.

The national carrier launched investigations into the incident and filed a report of disappearance of the air hostess with the Canadian police.

Sources told Geo News that Fareeha Mukhtar, hailing from Lahore, suspended due to ongoing investigation into her fake degree, mobile phones and currency smuggling for several years had taken political asylum in Canada on September 11.

Fareeha had been barred from international flights, however, she managed to get the flight using political influence.