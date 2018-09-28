Fri September 28, 2018
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Return of the jinns

Shah Mehmood Qureshi's son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines hostess, who disappeared in Canada, has now been traced, Geo News reported Friday.

Related: Pakistani air hostess goes missing in Canada

Quoting unnamed PIA sources, the TV channel said Fareeha Mukhtar is living with a former PIA air hostess Mahira, who is working in a hotel there.

The national carrier launched investigations into the incident and filed a report of disappearance of the air hostess with the Canadian police.

Sources told Geo News that Fareeha Mukhtar, hailing from Lahore, suspended due to ongoing investigation into her fake degree, mobile phones and currency smuggling for several years had taken political asylum in Canada on September 11.

Fareeha had been barred from international flights, however, she managed to get the flight using political influence.

