PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence on the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in a message which would be televised on national TV at 05:15pm.
Read more: PTI's 100-Day Agenda
PM Imran took oath of the office on August 17 and pledged to launch sweeping reforms in his inaugural speech to make the country a truly welfare state.
