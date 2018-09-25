Tue September 25, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

No discussion on Xinjiang between Pakistani minister, envoy: China

BEIJING: Chinese foreign ministry has denied reports that Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Minister Noor ul Haq Qadri had raised the issue of alleged Chinese restrictions on Muslims in Xinjiang with its envoy in Islamabad.

On September 19, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing met with Pakistan's Minister for Religious Affairs Qadri, during which our two sides had good communication on China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang told media persons on Tuesday.

“In the information released by the Associated Press of Pakistan on that day, the meeting was reported in an accurate way. However, some foreign media made unfounded and distorted reports on the meeting. China is firmly opposed to that.”

“The Chinese side commends the efforts made by the Pakistani government to promote religious harmony. Our two sides share the same position on religious issues.”

He added China governs and develops Xinjiang in accordance with law. “A host of policies and measures have been introduced to promote stability, development and solidarity and improve people's livelihood in Xinjiang, thus safeguarding social stability and lasting peace there. Currently, Xinjiang enjoys social stability and a sound momentum of economic development with people of different ethnic groups living in harmony.”

To a question, he said both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia. Maintaining the steady development of India-Pakistan relations is of important significance to the peace and development of the region and the world at large.

“We sincerely hope that the two countries can enhance communication and dialogue, properly handle differences, improve their relations and jointly uphold regional peace and stability,” he added.

