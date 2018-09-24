Mon September 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Naya Pakistan's tax regime only suffocating the poor, says Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah has denounced Prime Minister Imran Khan for his new tax regime, saying it  was suffocating the poor.

While briefing the reporters on Naya Pakistan’s tax regime, he stated: "The mini budget is making the poor pay taxes on gas, petrol, and other commodities."

He suggested the Parliament appoint the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in order to fix the tax system.

Also read: NAB launches probe into Khursheed Shah’s assets

Speaking outside the Parliament House, he said the federal government cannot not impose its proposed local government system on all provinces.

The local government system is a provincial matter, he maintained.

"The federal government can make decisions for the local government systems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, however, it cannot impose its desired changes across the board because this matter falls completely under a province's domain," the PPP leader noted.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has drafted a proposal to overhaul the local government system. Under the new system, the federal government will be able to devolve power and allow district governments to enjoy complete autonomy from provincial chief ministers and ministers.

The draft proposes to introduce changes in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the centre in the first phase of implementation. 

