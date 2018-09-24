NAB launches probe into Khursheed Shah’s assets

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) wrath fell on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Monday to probe assets that are beyond his income’s competency.

NAB Sukkur has approached related institutions and sought details of Shah’s assets, according to sources.

The regulatory body has also targeted the PPP leader’s son and son-in-law in the probe, add the sources.

The investigation against Mr Shah comes two years after NAB first began its inquiry against PPP ministers.

So far, NAB has gripped accounts of former minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Manzoor Wassan, Aijaz Jakhrani, Nawaz Wassan, Rauf Khoso, Sohrab Sarki, Sohail Anwar Siyal and Sitar Rajpar which could not been wrapped up within the last two years, the sources mentioned.