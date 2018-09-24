Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB launches probe into Khursheed Shah’s assets

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) wrath fell on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Monday to probe assets that are beyond his income’s competency.

NAB Sukkur has approached related institutions and sought details of Shah’s assets, according to sources.

The regulatory body has also targeted the PPP leader’s son and son-in-law in the probe, add the sources.

The investigation against Mr Shah comes two years after NAB first began its inquiry against PPP ministers.

So far, NAB has gripped accounts of former minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Manzoor Wassan, Aijaz Jakhrani, Nawaz Wassan, Rauf Khoso, Sohrab Sarki, Sohail Anwar Siyal and Sitar Rajpar which could not been wrapped up within the last two years, the sources mentioned.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan to engage US, China at same time, values relations with both: Qureshi

Pakistan to engage US, China at same time, values relations with both: Qureshi
Arrested suspect reveals why govt-owned vehicles have become the target in Karachi

Arrested suspect reveals why govt-owned vehicles have become the target in Karachi
Two Pakistani women to represent country in Facebook's Leadership Programme

Two Pakistani women to represent country in Facebook's Leadership Programme

Zulfi Bukhari assumes charge as PM’s special assistance on overseas Pakistanis

Zulfi Bukhari assumes charge as PM’s special assistance on overseas Pakistanis
Load More load more

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy