Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has rebuffed the claim made by his party member Usman Dar that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has struck a $10 billion deal with Saudi Arabia.



Talking to Arab News Monday, the minister said the 'quantum and areas' of Saudi investment will be decided in a meeting with the Kingdom’s delegation arriving Pakistan next month.

Former MNA and a vocal party leader, Dar, last week tweeted that the PTI government has signed a multi-billion deal during Imran Khan's meetings with Saudi leadership.

He took to Twitter to make the tall claim, saying, “Owing to vigorous policies of PM Imran Khan and his team, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia struck an agreement worth $10 billion one month after forming the government.”

“The finance minister dismissed the impression that the volume of investment had been ascertained yet,” the report added.

“The prime minister’s visit was meant to make agreements at the highest level with the King of Saudi Arabia and build a stronger relationship. In principle, only verbal discussions have taken place so far,” he told AN.