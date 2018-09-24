Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Wooden bridge at Punjab Governor House lake collapses

Wooden bridge at Punjab Governor House lake collapses
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has rebuffed the claim made by his party member Usman Dar that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has struck a $10 billion deal with Saudi Arabia.

Talking to Arab News Monday, the minister said the 'quantum and areas' of Saudi investment will be decided in a meeting with the Kingdom’s delegation arriving Pakistan next month.

Former MNA and a vocal party leader, Dar, last week tweeted that the PTI government has signed a multi-billion deal during Imran Khan's meetings with Saudi leadership.

He took to Twitter to make the tall claim, saying, “Owing to vigorous policies of PM Imran Khan and his team, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia struck an agreement worth $10 billion one month after forming the government.”

“The finance minister dismissed the impression that the volume of investment had been ascertained yet,” the report added.

“The prime minister’s visit was meant to make agreements at the highest level with the King of Saudi Arabia and build a stronger relationship. In principle, only verbal discussions have taken place so far,” he told AN.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Landslide kills four in Khyber Agency

Landslide kills four in Khyber Agency

PM Imran Khan heads first CCI meeting

PM Imran Khan heads first CCI meeting
Petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification dismissed

Petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification dismissed
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sri Lanka captain Mathews decries sacking

Sri Lanka captain Mathews decries sacking
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
PM Imran Khan heads first CCI meeting

PM Imran Khan heads first CCI meeting