Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Women’s National Selection Committee has announced the 15-member squad of Pakistan Women’s team for the tour to Bangladesh and home series against Australia women’s team.

This was announced by chief selector Jalaluddin here on Wednesday.

Javeria Wadood has been named captain of the team as Bismah Maroof is unavailable for the selection due to surgery.

However, she may be included for the series against Australia subject to full recovery.

Pakistan will play four Twenty20 Internationals and one One-day International against Bangladesh in Khulna from October 1 to 8.

Then, they will go to play a home series of three ODIs and three T20Is against Australia at the neutral place of Malaysia from October 18 to 29.

The selected players are: Javeria Wadood (captain), Bibi Nahida, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Nida Rashid, Sidra Nawaz, Sana Mir, Nashra Sundhu, Anum Amin, Natalia Parvaiz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwar

The reserves will be: Kainat Imtiaz, Iram Javed, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Saba Nazir.