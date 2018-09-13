Thu September 13, 2018
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

The economics of influence

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act

President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP

PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani has backed Inzamam-ul-Haq  despite claims that the chief selector had tried to use his position to include his son's in a junior team.

According to a press release issued by the PCB on Thursday, Inzamam called on Mani and discussed the controversy. 

The PCB chief expressed his full confidence in the chief selector and Chairman Junior Selection Committee, Mr. Basit Ali.

Chairman PCB has expressed his disappointment over the speculation about the integrity of two former Test cricketers and current head of senior and junior selection committee, respectively.

The meeting came after reports that Inzamam had pressurized Basit Ali to select his son in a junior team. 

Former chief selector Abdul Qadir triggered this controversy, claiming that Basit told him that Inzamam had asked him to include his son Ibtisam-ul-Haq in the national junior team.

In a video clip, Inzamam has demanded the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani to initiate an inquiry and take action against him if he’s proved guilty. Inzamam is to meet the PCB chairman who will be in Lahore on Thursday.

“I strongly refute this unfounded and malicious claim,” Inzamam wrote in a tweet. “For the record, no one from junior selection committee was approached and there is no truth in this. I am taking this matter quite seriously and will be meeting PCB chairman for an open inquiry on this matter tomorrow.”

Basit struck a similar note. “I would request the PCB chairman to investigate this issue in order to ensure that people who are spreading such news are punished,” he said.

