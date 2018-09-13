Thu September 13, 2018
Hussain Nawaz breaks down in tears, hugs uncle Shehbaz in London
US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
NFC award and budget deficits
Power tariff to be hiked
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

September 13, 2018

How Kulsoom Nawaz silenced critics
How Kulsoom Nawaz silenced critics

She was left with no other option to silence her critics but to silence herself to prove that her...

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE: The body of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who passed away on Tuesday, will be brought back Friday after funeral prayers at the Regent Park mosque in London on Thursday.

Kulsoom Nawaz's death: Hussain Nawaz breaks down in tears, hugs uncle Shehbaz in London

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday night arrived in London to bring back Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to homeland.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has reached London and shall accompany the body as sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif are not coming to Pakistan for the burial of their mother for fear of being arrested.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight is scheduled to depart from Heathrow Airport for Lahore at 11pm and will reach here Friday evening.

The funeral prayers of late Begum Kulsoom are due to be held at 5:00pm on Friday (tomorrow) at the Sharif Medical City, Jati Umra. Maulana Tariq Jameel will lead the prayers.

Meanwhile, Nawaz on Wednesday remained mostly confined to his room managing his sorrow and could not meet any visitors during the entire day because of ailing health, family sources told Geo News.

However, Maryam met those who visited Jati Umra to offer condolences. The former prime minister would meet those seeking to condole with him today.

