Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE: The body of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who passed away on Tuesday, will be brought back Friday after funeral prayers at the Regent Park mosque in London on Thursday.



PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has reached London and shall accompany the body as sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif are not coming to Pakistan for the burial of their mother for fear of being arrested.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight is scheduled to depart from Heathrow Airport for Lahore at 11pm and will reach here Friday evening.

The funeral prayers of late Begum Kulsoom are due to be held at 5:00pm on Friday (tomorrow) at the Sharif Medical City, Jati Umra. Maulana Tariq Jameel will lead the prayers.

Meanwhile, Nawaz on Wednesday remained mostly confined to his room managing his sorrow and could not meet any visitors during the entire day because of ailing health, family sources told Geo News.

However, Maryam met those who visited Jati Umra to offer condolences. The former prime minister would meet those seeking to condole with him today.