Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has rejected the impression that he was stuffing Naswar in his mouth during a ceremony at GHQ, a day after his video went viral on the social media.



Asked to comment on the video, Afridi reached into his pocket to pull out a packet of what he said fennel seeds and cardamom.





Afiridi was among the guests at the GHQ ceremony where e Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest.



Among the several videos from the event there was one which showed former flamboyant all rounder Shahid KHan Afridi stuffing something under his upper lip.

Although Aridi is not known for using tobacco, some social media users were speculating that the former captain was using Naswar.