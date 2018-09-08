Sat September 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has rejected the impression that he was stuffing Naswar in his mouth during a ceremony at GHQ, a day after his  video went viral on the social media.

Asked to comment on the video, Afridi   reached into his pocket to pull out a packet of what he said   fennel seeds and cardamom.


Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Social media users were sharing videos clipss from a ceremony that was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in connection with Defence Day on Thursday.

Afiridi was among the guests at the GHQ ceremony where e Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest.

Among the  several videos from  the event  there was one which showed former flamboyant all rounder Shahid KHan Afridi stuffing something under his upper lip.

Although Aridi is not known for using tobacco, some social media users were speculating that the former captain was using Naswar.  

