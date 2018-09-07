Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Social media users were sharing videos clips from a ceremony that was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in connection with Defence Day on Thursday.



The ceremony was broadcast by the Pakistan Television.

While Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest, politicians, bureaucrats, families of martyrs, lawmakers, lawyers and sportsman were also in attendance.

Among the many clips was the one which showed former flamboyant all rounder Shahid KHan Afridi stuffing something under his upper lip.

Although Aridi is not known for using tobacco, some social media users were speculating that the former captain was using Naswar.