Fri September 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 7, 2018

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Social media users were sharing videos clips    from a ceremony that was  held at the General Headquarters (GHQ)  in connection with Defence Day on Thursday. 

The ceremony was  broadcast by the Pakistan Television.

While Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest, politicians, bureaucrats, families of martyrs, lawmakers, lawyers and sportsman were also in attendance.

Among the many clips  was the one which showed  former flamboyant all rounder Shahid KHan Afridi stuffing something under his upper lip.

Although Aridi is not known for using tobacco, some social media users were speculating that the former captain was using Naswar.

