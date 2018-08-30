Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran to monitor KP govt through clandestine team

Imran to monitor KP govt through clandestine team
Crisis of command

Crisis of command
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
Govt committee to meet TLP leadership today

Govt committee to meet TLP leadership today
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'

'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'
US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September

US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September
No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

World

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has confirmed that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Pakistan in the first week of September, Geo news reported on Thursday. 

As per details, Pompeo will hold discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team on issues of mutual interests.

During his visit to Pakistan, Secretary Pompeo will focus on  major issue of terrorism, seeking Pakistan 's support  to take  bilateral action against the common enemies and  terrorists. Geo news, citing Jim Mattis, reported.

Pompeo  will be the first foreign dignitary to meet the newly elected Prime Minister, who took oath of his office on August 18.

Relations between Islamabad and Washington nosedived in January when the US President accused Pakistan  of providing "safe haven" to the terrorists, which Pakistan categorically denied as its people and armed force  have made unmatched sacrifices in war against terror.

In a statement, The US State Department had welcomed the new Pakistani prime minister, dispelling the impression that Washington was not happy with Imran Khan’s election.

A senior US official, In an earlier statement, had hoped that the Pakistan's new  government   would work with the US for translating tough issues into mutual achievements.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump idea on regulating Google ‘unfathomable’

Trump idea on regulating Google ‘unfathomable’
Daily horoscope for Thursday, August 30, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, August 30, 2018
French president Macron rides bicycle during his visit to Denmark

French president Macron rides bicycle during his visit to Denmark
US, Canada agreement on NAFTA 2.0 appears to be in reach

US, Canada agreement on NAFTA 2.0 appears to be in reach
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser

PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response