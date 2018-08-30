French president Macron rides bicycle during his visit to Denmark

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COPENHAGEN: Emmanuel Macron and Danish prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen set off on a cycle tour of Copenhagen on Wednesday during a visit by the French president to Denmark.
Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, a cycling fan, takes President Emmanuel Macron for a bike ride through the streets of Copenhagen.
Macron revealed on the state visit that the Tour de France cycling race would soon embark from Copenhagen.
