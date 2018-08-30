French president Macron rides bicycle during his visit to Denmark

COPENHAGEN: Emmanuel Macron and Danish prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen set off on a cycle tour of Copenhagen on Wednesday during a visit by the French president to Denmark.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, a cycling fan, takes President Emmanuel Macron for a bike ride through the streets of Copenhagen.



Macron revealed on the state visit that the Tour de France cycling race would soon embark from Copenhagen.