Thu August 30, 2018
Imran to monitor KP govt through clandestine team

Crisis of command

The right model

Simplicity with a twist

Govt committee to meet TLP leadership today

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'

US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September

No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

World

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

French president Macron rides bicycle during his visit to Denmark

COPENHAGEN: Emmanuel Macron and Danish prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen set off on a cycle tour of Copenhagen on Wednesday during a visit by the French president to Denmark.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, a cycling fan, takes President Emmanuel Macron for a bike ride through the streets of Copenhagen.

Macron revealed  on the state visit that the Tour de France cycling race would soon embark from Copenhagen.

