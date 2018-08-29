Wed August 29, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
August 29, 2018

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

LAHORE: Pakistani female Karateka Nargis Hameed received a warm welcome when she arrived here on Wednesday after winning a bronze medal in Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia.

The Pakistan Karate Federation gave a splendid welcome to the first Pakistani sportswoman to win a bronze medal in the event.

Nargis Hameed, who belongs to Quetta’s Hazara community, won the medal in Karate when she outclassed Rita Karki of Nepal by 3-1 in the 68+ kg event.

The 19-year-old medalist and her fellow Pakistani players were showered with flower petals on returning home.

Nargis said while talking with media at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore that she was delighted to have won the medal.

She appealed to the government to promote Karate and other sports which are also popular in the country like cricket.

She said: "If we are facilitated with foreign coaches, we will be able to perform even better on international level".

