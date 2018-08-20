Govt to recover unlawful wealth stashed abroad: Asad Umar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar said that his government was committed to recover "unlawful wealth stashed abroad."
“The first decision of the new cabinet was to form a high powered task force to recover unlawful wealth stashed abroad. Message to those who have stolen public money and hid it abroad is loud and clear : we are coming after you!,” Finance Minister Umar said in a Twitter statement on Monday.
The tweet came hours after he assumed responsibilities of his office on Monday.
Shortly after he chaired a meeting of the senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, where he was given briefing on the overall working of the Ministry, its different Wings and sub-ordinate offices.
The finance minister reiterated the government’s resolve to take concrete steps for strengthening the country’s economy.
He called upon the officers to work as a team and contribute their best to that end.
