Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Business

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt to recover unlawful wealth stashed abroad: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar said that his government was committed to recover "unlawful wealth stashed abroad."

“The first decision of the new cabinet was to form a high powered task force to recover unlawful wealth stashed abroad. Message to those who have stolen public money and hid it abroad is loud and clear : we are coming after you!,” Finance Minister Umar said in a Twitter statement on Monday.

The tweet came hours after he assumed responsibilities of his office on Monday.

Shortly after he chaired a meeting of the senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, where he was given briefing on the overall working of the Ministry, its different Wings and sub-ordinate offices.

The finance minister reiterated the government’s resolve to take concrete steps for strengthening the country’s economy.

He called upon the officers to work as a team and contribute their best to that end.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

Qatar and Turkey central banks sign swap agreement

Qatar and Turkey central banks sign swap agreement
Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam
India's falling rupee a ´double-edged sword´ for economy: analysts

India's falling rupee a ´double-edged sword´ for economy: analysts
External finance risks constrain PTI govt: Fitch Ratings

External finance risks constrain PTI govt: Fitch Ratings
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh

‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh
Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'