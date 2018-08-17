Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister

Imran Khan: From cricket star to country’s prime minister
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot

Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

Sports

AFP
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

NOTTINGHAM: England changed a winning side ahead of the third Test against India at Trent Bridge by recalling Ben Stokes just 72 hours after he was cleared on a charge of affray.

Stokes has long been England´s premier all-rounder and just hours after his acquittal by a jury at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday, he was added to a 13-man squad.

Having brought him back at the earliest opportunity, after Stokes missed England´s innings and 159-run rout of India at Lord´s last week because of a clash with his court case, it was always likely he would play at Trent Bridge, where the third Test starts on Saturday.

England captain Joe Root confirmed his return on Friday, saying Stokes had been selected in place of left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran as the hosts sought a win that would give them an unassailable 3-0 lead in this five-match series.

Curran was omitted despite having impressed with both bat and ball in a series where he was named man-of-the-match after an all-round effort that included a fifty and four wickets in England´s 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston -- where Stokes also starred with the ball.

But Curran was always in line to make way, given England´s reluctance to drop Adil Rashid, their lone specialist spinner, and because Chris Woakes -- Stokes´s replacement -- scored a maiden Test century and took key wickets at Lord´s.

Root said omitting 20-year-old Surrey rising star Curran had been "probably one of the most difficult decisions I´ve had to make as captain".

But he justified the recall of pace-bowling all-rounder Stokes, who averaged 34 with the bat and 32 with the ball in 43 Tests by saying: "He has been made available for selection. From that point on it was about is he good enough to play for England? He has been a fine performer for us for a long period of time. You don´t want to leave someone like Ben out."

"He offers so much to this group on and off the field," added top-order batsman Root.

"He is a big part of our team and I can see him putting in just as he always does and he has the ability to change the game. Hopefully, that can be the case this week."

James Anderson has long enjoyed playing at Trent Bridge, having taken 60 Test wickets at an average of under 19 at Nottinghamshire´s headquarters, where conditions are often conducive to swing bowling.

Anderson, England´s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, now needs just 11 more at this level to surpass retired Australia great Glenn McGrath´s tally of 563, currently the most by any pace bowler in Test cricket.

"I think there´s no disputing that Jimmy is one of the best bowlers of all time -- not just in this current generation, but since the game began," said Root of the 36-year-old Lancashire star, a veteran of 140 Tests.

India may give a Test debut to Rishabh Pant in place of fellow wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik as they bid to bolster their batting -- a longstanding problem area for England as well given their fallible top-order.

Meanwhile, paceman Jasprit Bumrah, yet to play in this series after fracturing a thumb in a Twenty20 international against Ireland in Dublin on June 27, could be recalled at the expense of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

India captain Virat Kohli said Bumrah, who has taken 14 wickets at 25 in three Tests, all in South Africa since making his debut in Cape Town in January, embodied the "backs to the wall" mentality his team now required.

"He´s one guy who´s really aggressive -- he wants to take the situation front on and basically make the batsmen feel uncomfortable," said Kohli, who insisted he had recovered from the back trouble that plagued him at Lord´s.

"That´s been his biggest strength and he relishes the challenge whenever given an opportunity."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Pakistan ban batsman Jamshed for 10 years for corruption

Pakistan ban batsman Jamshed for 10 years for corruption
Australia's Allan Border felicitates Imran Khan over polls victory

Australia's Allan Border felicitates Imran Khan over polls victory
India the latest to pay for lack of tour preparation

India the latest to pay for lack of tour preparation
Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

Engulfed with thrill and action ‘Widows’ trailer released

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'