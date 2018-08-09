Thu August 09, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

Suffering from a rare disease called spina bifida, two-year-old Roman Dinkel has defeated all odds and started to walk, despite his defect not allowing him to do so since he was just 20 weeks old.

Spina Bifida – a condition that develops in an embryo’s spine, produces excessive fluid in the brain and spine, consequently affecting the patient’s ability to walk.

“"We just expected to hear the normal things — this is the size of the head, this is the size of his feet, all those fun things, but what we heard was he had extra fluid on his brain and extra fluid on his spine," Roman's mother Whitney Dinkel said.

Roman, however, was born to be a fighter. He even underwent a surgery before his birth to increase his chances of being able to walk.

"I had to let him fall a few times so he'd know I wouldn't be there to catch him, and he had to learn how to catch himself," Whitney said.

Until one day, Roman started walking after days and days of practicing.

Roman’s mom, overcome with joy, shot a video of her baby finally standing and walking on his own two feet, which she even uploaded on Facebook.

Within just a matter of minutes, the video was viewed by a large number of people, who shared Roman’s joy equally.

“From random people telling us their story, you know, how they were depressed, or you know, how they were suicidal, or how they were going through these medical situations and to see that he influenced them in a positive way to change their mindset and change their view it's just so heartwarming. It feels like he just gave hope to so many people with a seven-second clip,” Whitney shared. 

