Tue August 07, 2018
Imran Khan appears before NAB in helicopter case

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

Enthralling trailer of "The Punished" amazes all

Action-filled trailer of “The punished” serves as a treat to all fans that have this knack for adventure, thrill and suspense.

The story orbits around a man who quits the dark crime world for his family’s security. The plot reaches its pinnacle when his daughter is killed by his nemesis and the man lives with a sole purpose of revenge only. The writer beautifully knits the plot while showing various colors of the protagonist’s personality. The story is about a striving father, who does everything to get justice to his daughter.

All in all, a story of vengeance and revenge is what makes “The punished” a real package of thrill and adventure. 

