Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Action-filled trailer of “The punished” serves as a treat to all fans that have this knack for adventure, thrill and suspense.
The story orbits around a man who quits the dark crime world for his family’s security. The plot reaches its pinnacle when his daughter is killed by his nemesis and the man lives with a sole purpose of revenge only. The writer beautifully knits the plot while showing various colors of the protagonist’s personality. The story is about a striving father, who does everything to get justice to his daughter.
All in all, a story of vengeance and revenge is what makes “The punished” a real package of thrill and adventure.
Action-filled trailer of “The punished” serves as a treat to all fans that have this knack for adventure, thrill and suspense.
The story orbits around a man who quits the dark crime world for his family’s security. The plot reaches its pinnacle when his daughter is killed by his nemesis and the man lives with a sole purpose of revenge only. The writer beautifully knits the plot while showing various colors of the protagonist’s personality. The story is about a striving father, who does everything to get justice to his daughter.
All in all, a story of vengeance and revenge is what makes “The punished” a real package of thrill and adventure.
Comments