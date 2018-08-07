Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Action-filled trailer of “The punished” serves as a treat to all fans that have this knack for adventure, thrill and suspense.



The story orbits around a man who quits the dark crime world for his family’s security. The plot reaches its pinnacle when his daughter is killed by his nemesis and the man lives with a sole purpose of revenge only. The writer beautifully knits the plot while showing various colors of the protagonist’s personality. The story is about a striving father, who does everything to get justice to his daughter.

All in all, a story of vengeance and revenge is what makes “The punished” a real package of thrill and adventure.