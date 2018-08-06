Gwadar Port starts marble exporting business

GWADAR: Various Lorries fully loaded with marble arrived at Gwadar Port on August 5, 2018, showing Gwadar Port starts marble exporting business.

This is a very good signal to the new Pakistani Government, which indicates the fully operationalization of Gwadar Port.

It will not only supportive for releasing congestion problem at Karachi Port but will also bring more foreign currencies by increasing exports of Pakistani products, which are badly needed for the economic development of Pakistan.

Mr. Zhang Baozhong, the Chairman & CEO of China Overseas Ports Holding Company Ltd. (COPHC), says since the majority of marbles are produced in Baluchistan province and the buyers are mainly Chinese businessman, it will be more economical and convenient to use Gwadar Port as the exporting port.

With the view to support this business, COPHC will provide three (3) months free storage inside the port and many other incentives to marble exporters.

He further mentioned that China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) & Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) are jointly taking initiative to introduce the 1st specialized international exhibition i.e. ‘Gwadar Marbles & Minerals Expo 2018’ in the city of opportunities which is the right place to target the Mining, Marble & Minerals processing industry.

This expo will be held in Gwadar City on September 28 – 29, 2018.