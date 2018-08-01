Rihanna becomes first Black woman to feature on Vogue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American singing sensation Rihanna, after breaking several records repeatedly on the charts and plunging into the beauty industry with her million-dollar makeup line ‘Fenty Beauty’, has once again made history as the first black woman to feature on the cover of British Vogue.
The singer's spell-bounding photoshoot for British Vogue’s September issue has the Rihanna adorned with her own beauty products from the Savage x Fenty range.
The 'Diamond' singer's striking images showcase her in vampy lips and bold eyebrows with flower arrangements on her head.
Boasting about the shoot, Rihanna tweeted:
"SEPTEMBER ISSUE!!! @britishvogue
I’m so honored to be on the cover of your first September issue with British Vogue @edward_enninful Thank you for considering me!"
