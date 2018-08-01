Rihanna becomes first Black woman to feature on Vogue

American singing sensation Rihanna, after breaking several records repeatedly on the charts and plunging into the beauty industry with her million-dollar makeup line ‘Fenty Beauty’, has once again made history as the first black woman to feature on the cover of British Vogue.



The singer's spell-bounding photoshoot for British Vogue’s September issue has the Rihanna adorned with her own beauty products from the Savage x Fenty range.

The 'Diamond' singer's striking images showcase her in vampy lips and bold eyebrows with flower arrangements on her head.

Boasting about the shoot, Rihanna tweeted:

"SEPTEMBER ISSUE!!! @britishvogue

I’m so honored to be on the cover of your first September issue with British Vogue @edward_enninful Thank you for considering me!"



