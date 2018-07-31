Tue July 31, 2018
Business

REUTERS
July 31, 2018

Bitcoin drops 5 percent to one-week low, briefly below $7,700

NEW YORK: Bitcoin fell 5 percent on Tuesday, briefly going to a one-week low below $7,700 as investors further scaled back their holdings of digital currencies.

At 10:19 a.m. (1419 GMT), the world's biggest and best-known virtual currency was down 5 percent at $7,755.84 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

