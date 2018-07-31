Bitcoin drops 5 percent to one-week low, briefly below $7,700

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Bitcoin fell 5 percent on Tuesday, briefly going to a one-week low below $7,700 as investors further scaled back their holdings of digital currencies.
At 10:19 a.m. (1419 GMT), the world's biggest and best-known virtual currency was down 5 percent at $7,755.84 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.
