Mystery of China's highest paid actress Fan Bingbing's alleged tax evasion

In a mysterious event that took place recently, a report published about China’s highest paid actress Fan Bingbing, who starred in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past', claiming she faced a travel ban owing to alleged tax evasion disappeared suddenly.



The debacle emerged in concerns with the fact that Fan, who earns more than Hollywood’s Jennifer Lawrence, ears way more than what she returns to the country.

However, allegations of tax evasion have not been officially proven on Fan, notable Chinese TV host Cui Yongyuan, alleged at the end of May that she was involved in “yin-yang” contracts, which are used to evade tax.

Fan topped last year’s Forbes list of best paid Chinese celebrities with earnings estimated at US$45 million.

On the other hand Fan’s studio has rejected all tax evasion allegations, maintaining that it would cooperate with authorities.

Tax officials are investigating but have not released any findings.

Following which Fan and her brother Fan Chengcheng were prohibited to travel abroad over the said claims, reported Economic Observer on Saturday, before pulling the story off newspaper’s website an hour after being published.

The Economic Observer, citing an unnamed source, said police had been investigating tax evasion claims since late June and had taken away a financial and auditing professional associated with a listed company for questioning.

The particular person had been helping a company under Fan to handle the investigation and was suspected of hiding and destroying evidence, the source told the newspaper.

Several of Fan’s associates were also being investigated by police, according to the report.