Egyptian zoo paints donkey black and white to pass it off as a zebra

A zoo in Egypt has been deceivingly drawing in visitors by taking a common animal as a donkey and passing it off as one of its more foreign and majestic species like a zebra.

The amusing discovery was made by Egyptian student, Mahmoud Sarhan whose post went viral after he suspected one of the 'zebras' at Cairo's zoo to be resembling one of its less regal counterparts, later finding out that the donkey had been painted with black and white stripes.

The widely-circulated Facebook post soon had ample people from around the world weighing in to present the stark differences in physical appearances of both the animals.

Speaking to international media outlets, Sarhan informed that both the animals in the enclave had been painted to resemble a zebra.

On the other hand, the management of the zoo have completely denied the allegation of the donkey being painted as a zebra with director Muhammad Sultan claiming the animal was real.