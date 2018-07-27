‘Pakistan is a promising market for oil and gas sector’

BEIJING: ‘Pakistan has a great potential to grow and is one of the most important markets for CCDC in the field of oil and gas exploration ’, this was stated by Chairman and President of the CNPC Chuanqing Drilling Engineering Company Ltd. (CCDC) in a meeting with Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu.



The meeting took place at the head office of CCDC in Chengdu and was attended by the senior management of the CCDC including Vice President of International Business.

Consul General Muhammad Mudassir briefed Li Aimin and CCDC’s senior management on Pakistan’s emerging potential and explained how CPEC and OBOR had generated positive momentum of economic growth in the country and had unleashed enormous business opportunities in the country.

The CG briefed CCDC that the government of Pakistan in recent years had laid special emphasis on addressing Pakistan’s energy needs and had substantially invested in this sector. He underscored that CCDC being one of the largest drilling companies in Pakistan was quite well-positioned to further invest in and modernize oil and gas sectors of Pakistan.

Li Aimin, while agreeing with the CG on Pakistan’s inherent potential, underscored that CDCC will like to diversify its operations in Pakistan and would introduce CDCC’s equipment and machinery to Pakistan’s companies. This, Li emphasized, would open up more robust business opportunities for Chinese and Pakistan’s companies.

Li maintained that CCDC will welcome Pakistan’s oil and gas companies to visit Chengdu to deepen business ties.