'There is no talent in Pakistan': Waqar hits back at Najam Sethi for endorsing Afridi's views

Pakistan's former fast bowler Waqar Younis took a strong exception to Najam Sethi's over comments made during an Interview regarding cricket talent in the country.



The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) in an Interview with BBC Urdu endorsed Shahid Khan Afridi's views that there is no talent in Pakistan.

When asked why there is no cohesion in the Pakistani team,The veteran journalist said: "Problem is Pakistani society, entire Pakistan is like that, no discipline,shortcut-ism,and lack of education".

Younis, once regarded as one of the lethal fast bowlers in the world, in a tweet shared footage of the interview with a caption, "Think before you speak, please stop blaming the nation being uneducated. They are better then loist of educated ones. There's plenty (sic) talent in Pakistan #Regard #Respect.

Earlier this month, Pakistan defeated Australia by six wickets in a record run chase to lift the tri-series trophy at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.



Pakistan, who top the global rankings in Twenty20 cricket, won the game with four balls to spare to secure victory in the final of the series that also involved hosts Zimbabwe.