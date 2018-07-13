Cate Shortland to become MCU's first female director after jumping on board for Black Widow

After years of anticipation, Marvel fans are finally getting a Black Widow movie as reports have suggested that the superhero film has at last named its director.

Recognized for her drama ‘Lore’ and ‘Berlin Syndrome’, Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland has officially jumped on board to helm Marvel’s action packed film ‘Black Widow’ that will feature Scarlett Johansson in the lead role.

As per reports by the Hollywood Reporter, this will mark the first time a female director will be taking on the task of direction single-handedly in a Marvel Studios film.

The 49-year-old film and TV director will be the second female director in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) directory after co-director of ‘Captain Marvel’, Anna Boden.

Reports have further revealed that screenwriter Jac Schaeffer was hired earlier this year to pen down the script of the film that purportedly dates back to the events of the first Avengers film.

The female superhero of Black Widow made her debut appearance in the MCU back in 2010 with ‘Iron Man 2’ subsequent to which she has starred in ‘The Avengers’, ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ as well the upcoming fourth installment of ‘Avengers’.

The first ever Marvel film to have a female lead ‘Captain Marvel’ is featuring Brie Larson and is slated for release in 2019.