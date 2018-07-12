Reham Khan says can prove content of book in court

LONDON: Reham Khan, the former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, has said that she was fully satisfied with the truth of the events published in her book and could prove the content of the much-awaited book in the court.



In an interview with Geo News anchor Munib Farooq in ‘Aapas Ki Baat’, Reham Khan said she had chosen the content of the book which she had evidences.

“I can prove in the court that whatever is written in the book is completely truth and I am saying this with responsibility,” Reham told Munib.

Reham Khan book, that had been in the midst of numerous controversies ever since it started taking shape, has been published online and its e-version is now available for readers on Amazon.com.

The book had been alleged to act as a ploy to deter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran's Khan's reputation ahead of the upcoming general elections of July 25.

Speaking at Geo TV's morning show, Farooq said the book is a far cry from what has been earlier discussed on the social media.

He, however, went on to say that the book is damning indictment of Imran Khan's character.

According to Farooq, hundreds of pages give detailed accounts of the period during which she remained Khan's wife.

Asked to what extent the book could impact Khan's election campaign, the journalist said it wouldn't make any difference because the voters who likes Khan are not going to change their decision.

Munib Farooq said after the interview when he candidly asked Reham Khan whether she was satisfied with the contents of the book knowing that she will be answerable to Allah the woman said she was satisfied with whatever she has penned.