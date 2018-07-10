Tue July 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

ANP candidate Haroon Bilour embraces martyrdom in suicide attack

PESHAWAR: At least three people, including ANP candidate Haroon Bilour, have been killed and several others are wounded  in a suicide blast near an election rally in Peshawar, Geo reported.

The death toll is feared to go up as some of those injured in the explosion are in critical condition. 

The blast took place in Yakatoot area when a corner meeting of ANP was under way, eyewitnesses say. 

ANP candidate Haroon Bilour, who is son of slain ANP leader Bashir Bilour, has embraced martyrdom, his family and doctors confirmed.

According to the police, the vehicle of Haroon Bilour was the main target of the bomber. 

Rescuers and police teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. 

According to the police, at least four people have died in the blast. 

It could be a suicide blast, police sources told Geo TV. 

