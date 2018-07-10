Condemnations pour in after suicide attack on ANP leader

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, PTI chief Imran Khan, PPP head Bilawal Bhutto Zardari , PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and leaders of other political parties have condemned the suicide attack on ANP corner meeting in Peshawar that killed at least 13 people on Tuesday night.



While denouncing the terrorist attack, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Mohammad Raza termed it a “weakness of security institutions”, adding thatthe attack was a conspiracy to against transparent elections, noting that the provincial governments were ordered to provide fool-proof security to all candidates.

In their separate statements, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PPP head Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders strongly condemned the attack on the ANP 's corner meeting , in which a senior leader of the party and candidate for PK-78 Haroon Bilour among 13 people were killed and 47 others sustained injuries.

In a statement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has expressed sorrow over the deaths of Haroon Bilour and other ANP workers.



The PTI chief called for provision of security to all political parties and their candidates during their election campaigns.





PPP HEAD Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour. He said it was becoming clear as to who terrorists wanted out of the election race.

“The terror attack on pro-democracy individuals is a conspiracy,” Bilawal said, adding that they shared grief of the Bilour family.

“The nation should be aware of the fact as to what do terrorists wish,” the PPP chairman added.

PML-N PRESIDENT SHEHBAZ SHARIF

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif said he was “grieved to learn about shahadat of Haroon Bilour” and that he “strongly condemn[ed] this barbaric act of terrorism”.

“Bilour family has suffered the worst terrorist violence & rendered sacrifices for Pakistan. Basheer Bilour Shaheed was a brave leader who was martyred 6 years ago. Son of Haroon Bilour is reported to be critically injured along with others. Pray for his & others’ early recovery,” the former CM Punjab added.





PSP HEAD MUSTAFA KAMAL



Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal said those, who had their hands coloured with the blood of innocents, did not deserve to be considered as humans. He called the authorities for bringing the perpetrators of Peshawar blast to justice.

Meanwhile, social media was also flooded with condemnations over the suicide attack on ANP corner meeting.



According to police, the explosion occurred during a corner meeting of Awami National Party (ANP) in the Yaka Toot area of Peshawar.

CCPO Peshawar Qazi Jameel put the death toll from the blast at 12. He said that nearly 8 kilograms of TNT explosives were used in the blast.

Zulfiqar Ali Babakhel, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital, confirmed the death toll from the blast saying that 47 wounded persons were brought to the hospital.