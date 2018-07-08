Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

APP
July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CPEC key to future of Pakistan's prosperity: Shamshad Akhtar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Shamshad Akhtar Sunday reiterated Pakistan''s commitment to the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor saying that the corridor was key to the future of Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

"There is complete consensus among all institutions and political forces in the country and we will continue to ensure that all projects of CPEC are completed according to the agreed terms and within the stipulated timelines," Dr Shamshad said in a statement issued here today.

x
Advertisement

She said the third parties could not weaken the government''s collective resolve to make CPEC a success story, adding irresponsible statements by individuals who had no understanding of CPEC or the strength of Pakistan-China friendship could not change this reality.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

IMF bailout on the cards for Pakistan´s next government

IMF bailout on the cards for Pakistan´s next government
Petroleum prices reduced

Petroleum prices reduced
China´s Sinovel fined in US trade secrets theft case

China´s Sinovel fined in US trade secrets theft case
Pakistan curbs fuel oil imports as power generation requirements ease

Pakistan curbs fuel oil imports as power generation requirements ease
Load More load more