Sun July 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China lends $1 billion to Pakistan to boost FX reserves

ISLAMABAD: China has lent Pakistan $1 billion to boost the country’s plummeting foreign currency reserves, two sources in Pakistan’s finance ministry told Reuters.

Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves plunged to $9.66 billion last week from $16.4 billion in May 2017.

x
Advertisement

The lending is the outcome of negotiations for loans worth $1-$2 billion the two sources told Reuters.

“Yes, it is with us,” said one finance ministry source, in reference to the Chinese money. The second source added that the “matter stands complete”.

The finance ministry spokesperson did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

With the latest loan, China’s lending to Pakistan in this fiscal year ending in June is set to breach $5 billion.

In the first 10 months of the fiscal year China lent Pakistan $1.5 billion in bilateral loans, according to a finance ministry document seen by Reuters. During this period Pakistan also received $2.9 billion in commercial bank loans mostly from Chinese banks, ministry officials told Reuters.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

Caretaker govt drops another ‘petrol bomb’ ahead of elections

Caretaker govt drops another ‘petrol bomb’ ahead of elections
Trump denies planning to pull out of WTO

Trump denies planning to pull out of WTO
Canada hits back at US with tariffs on metals, bourbon and orange juice

Canada hits back at US with tariffs on metals, bourbon and orange juice
Apple and Samsung settle lengthy iPhone patent battle

Apple and Samsung settle lengthy iPhone patent battle
Load More load more