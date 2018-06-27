Wed June 27, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 27, 2018

Mexico, Sweden both unchanged for World Cup Group F match

Yekaterinburg, Russia: Mexico are unchanged for Wednesday´s Group F match against Sweden at the World Cup, the first time in 50 games that Juan Carlos Osorio has kept the same XI.

Sweden, who are locked in a battle with Germany to qualify for the last 16, are also unchanged.

Striker Javier Hernandez will again lead the attack for Mexico, who top Group F with two wins from two but have not yet quite qualified themselves.

Coach Osorio keeps faith with the same team that beat South Korea 2-1 to place one foot in the knockout rounds.

His counterpart Janne Andersson also resisted the temptation to make any changes, despite their agonising last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Germany.

Jimmy Durmaz, the winger who was racially abused online after giving away the free-kick that led to Germany´s winner, is again on the bench for Sweden.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group F match between Mexico and Sweden in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday (1400 GMT kick-off):

Mexico

Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Salcedo, Hector Moreno, Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez, Miguel Layun, Andres Guardado (capt), Jesus Gallardo, Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano

Coach: Juan Carlos Osorio (COL)

Sweden

Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist (capt), Ludwig Augustinsson, Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg, Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen

Coach: Janne Andersson (SWE)

Referee: Nestor Pitana (ARG)

Comments

