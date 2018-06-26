Tue June 26, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 26, 2018

Croatia make multiple changes for World Cup game against Iceland

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic made nine changes for Tuesday´s final Group D game in Rostov against Iceland, who must win to stand a chance of progressing.

Only Croatia captain Luka Modric and winger Ivan Perisic keep their place from the side that stunned Argentina 3-0 in the last game to clinch their spot in the next round.

Croatia need a point in Rostov to make certain of top place in Group D and a last 16-clash against Denmark.

Iceland´s Heimir Hallgrimsson hands defender Sverrir Ingason -- substitute against Nigeria -- a starting place while Emil Hallfredsson returns in midfield.

The Nordic side must claim a first-ever World Cup victory in Rostov and depend on a favourable result in the other tie to advance as runners-up.

Even if Iceland win, Argentina could still go through if they beat Nigeria.

Croatia

Lovre Kalinic; Tin Jedvaj, Vedran Corluka, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Pivaric; Milan Badelj, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Marko Pjaca, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic

Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)

Iceland

Hannes Halldorsson; Birkir Saevarsson, Sverrir Ingason, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Hordur Magnusson; Johann Gudmundsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Emil Hallfredsson, Birkir Bjarnason; Gylfi Sigurdsson; Alfred Finnbogason

Coach: Heimir Hallgrimsson (ISL)

Referee: Antonio Mateu (ESP)

