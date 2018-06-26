Croatia make multiple changes for World Cup game against Iceland

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic made nine changes for Tuesday´s final Group D game in Rostov against Iceland, who must win to stand a chance of progressing.
Only Croatia captain Luka Modric and winger Ivan Perisic keep their place from the side that stunned Argentina 3-0 in the last game to clinch their spot in the next round.
Croatia need a point in Rostov to make certain of top place in Group D and a last 16-clash against Denmark.
Iceland´s Heimir Hallgrimsson hands defender Sverrir Ingason -- substitute against Nigeria -- a starting place while Emil Hallfredsson returns in midfield.
The Nordic side must claim a first-ever World Cup victory in Rostov and depend on a favourable result in the other tie to advance as runners-up.
Even if Iceland win, Argentina could still go through if they beat Nigeria.
Croatia
Lovre Kalinic; Tin Jedvaj, Vedran Corluka, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Pivaric; Milan Badelj, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Marko Pjaca, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic
Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)
Iceland
Hannes Halldorsson; Birkir Saevarsson, Sverrir Ingason, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Hordur Magnusson; Johann Gudmundsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Emil Hallfredsson, Birkir Bjarnason; Gylfi Sigurdsson; Alfred Finnbogason
Coach: Heimir Hallgrimsson (ISL)
Referee: Antonio Mateu (ESP)
