Mon June 25, 2018
Weird

Web Desk
June 25, 2018

Indian man kills son as baby did not ‘resemble’ him: report

A 32-year-old man in India was arrested on charges of murdering his three-month-old son on Sunday as he suspected the child to be not his own because he reportedly “did not resemble” him, Hindustan Times reported.

Raushan Lathore, 32, a farmer from Bihar’s Aurangabad district, believed the infant was not his biological child and that his wife, Kuldhan Devi, 26, was having an extra-marital affair, the police added.

On Sunday, while the child was being fed, Lathore allegedly snatched the baby from his mother and killed him, and then began assaulting his wife.

The cries of the woman alerted the neighbours who rescued her and restrained Lathore. He was thrashed by those present before being handed over to the police.

Police have arrested Lathore based on the wife’s complaint.

Lathore would allegedly have regular verbal altercations with his wife ever since she delivered the baby boy — the couple’s first child, police said.

He would question her “character” and, at times, even assault her physically, they added.

“Ever since the birth of the child, Lathore refused to accept him as his biological son. He would also question the character of his wife and torture her on suspicion of bearing an illegitimate child,” said station house officer of the Tandwa police station, Sajid Hussain.

