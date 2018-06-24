Will soon disclose why I contested as an independent candidate, Nisar

DHAMIYAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) disgruntled leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Sunday pressed the people to not vote for him if standards of living in their constituencies are lower from the constituencies of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan.



Speaking to a public gathering in his constituency region, the former interior minister said he will soon disclose the differences that stemmed between him and party quaid Nawaz Sharif.

“I have never struck any deal in my life. I am not being supported by PTI nor PML-N. I will soon tell why I chose to stand as an independent candidate,” he said.

Responding to his party’s attempt to contest other PML-N members for same constituencies, he maintained that they will be defeated with a heavy margin against him, asserting that the people will reject them.

“I have seen survey reports, they all are saying that the people here will only vote for me. You all have made me proud,” he added.

He mentioned that among the candidates includes Ghulam Sarwar Khan, a close aide of Pervez Musharraf contesting against him.

“He fits into every party. Nowadays he is making tall claims after taking ticket from Imran Khan,” adding to which he further challenged his opponent to contest the polls as an independent candidate.

“If you are so confident, contest against me as an independent candidate. That will be true contest then,” he said. “As many as 70 per cent people of my area are getting water. The person who is coming here from Taxila has remained federal minister. You all should question him what he did for water here.”

Chaudhry Nisar will be running on two national and two provincial assembly seats in the general elections that are scheduled to take place on July 25, against which PML-N challenged Chaudry Nisar by filing candidates against him .

