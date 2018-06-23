FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Updates

Sochi, Russia: Toni Kroos scored a dramatic winner deep into injury time on Saturday as Germany beat Sweden 2-1 to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Ola Toivonen put the Swedes ahead in the first half. Marco Reus equalised shortly after half-time and Kroos netted the winner in the 95th minute.

Fans dance in Berlin rain as Germany survive

Berlin: Fans danced in the rain in Berlin on Saturday as defending champions Germany avoided an embarrassing World Cup exit with a 2-1 win over Sweden.

Supporters watching on big screens at the Brandenburg Gate huddled nervously under grey clouds and drizzle, before throwing their umbrellas away as Toni Kroos´ late winner saved Germany.

This is a live blog for the Fifa World Cup 2018 which is being updated round the clock.