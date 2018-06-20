Wed June 20, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 20, 2018

Social media mourns demise of Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi

KARACHI: The demise of legendary humourist Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi on Wednesday has left social media in grief.

Yusufi was admitted at a private hospital a few days back after contracting pneumonia. He was shifted to ventilator after his health deteriorated.

Twitterati have piled their favorite quotations from the satirist and earlier memories to bid him farewell on his demise.


