Wed June 20, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 20, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan fans clean up stadium after rousing win against Columbia

Following its staggering win against Columbia in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 that has taken the world by storm, Japan’s fans stayed back in an unprecedented move to clean up the stadium.

 Senegal fans also exhibited the same gesture when they were seen picking junk off the ground after Les Lions de la Téranga registered their first win of FIFA World Cup 2018 on Tuesday beating Poland at the Spartak Stadium.

This humble act of kindness by fans has since then been appreciated widely across social media.

Here’s how netizens have praised it in more ways than other: 


