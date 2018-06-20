Watch: Shehbaz Sharif responds to his viral video

LONDON: Former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday responded to a viral video that spotted him cross the road in a hasty manner a day earlier.



The PML-N president is in London to inquiry after the health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is on ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.

The newer clip shows him pull a sardonic comeback to a crowd that gathered around his car earlier today in response to the earlier video.

Although social media had put that the earlier video shows the PML-N supremo cross the road "without any protocol", the recent video includes a man commenting that the party supremo would perhaps opt for the footbridge the next time.



