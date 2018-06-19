Video: Shehbaz Sharif goes viral for crossing London street with hastened speed

LONDON: Former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has taken over social media with a mere five second footage of him in London crossing the road with a hastened pace.



The PML-N president is in London to inquiry after the health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is on ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are also in the British capital to be with ailing Kulsoom Nawaz.

Meanwhile, social media users are sniggering over the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) supremo crossing a busy street in London ‘without any protocol’ as users are putting it.



While the amateur footage has garnered ample chuckles online, there are some who are using this as an opportunity to shed light on the extravagant lives back in his home country but is abiding by the rules on foreign land.

One user writes: “Shehbaz Sharif spotted in London while crossing the road. In Pakistan they use motorcade and block roads for their movement. Where as this is how they moves in London.”

While another one states: “Can we just make this go viral! Here is @CMShehbaz in London, running through traffic. In Pakistan he can’t travel 50 meters without a bulletproof car and 23 vehicles around him! #PMLN #PTI #PPP #Shehbaz #NawazSharif”



“Just saw @CMShehbaz run and cross a London Road avoiding oncoming cars. And in Pakistan half of the city cars try to avoid the oncoming motorcade of Shehbaz Shareef when he is traveling here. Other leaders included,” stated another one.