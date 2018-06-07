Thu June 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 7, 2018

MQM's Haider Abbas Rizvi leaves for Canada a day after returning to Pakistan

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi  Movement (MQM) leader  Haider Abbasi Rizvi on Thursday return to Canada, a day after he reached  Pakistan ending his  self imposed exile.

According to TV reports,  the  former Member  National Assembly  had returned to Pakistan after two years . 

Reports on social media recently emerged  that  he has been driving Uber in Canada.

He consistently appeared on TV channels to defend his party before the authorities launched a crackdown against   the MQM and sealed its headquarters in Karachi in August 2016.

Rizvi has been facing several cases in different police stations of Karachi.

The reason behind his abrupt decision to leave Pakistan are not known immediately. 


