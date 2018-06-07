MQM's Haider Abbas Rizvi leaves for Canada a day after returning to Pakistan

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Haider Abbasi Rizvi on Thursday return to Canada, a day after he reached Pakistan ending his self imposed exile.

According to TV reports, the former Member National Assembly had returned to Pakistan after two years .

Reports on social media recently emerged that he has been driving Uber in Canada.

He consistently appeared on TV channels to defend his party before the authorities launched a crackdown against the MQM and sealed its headquarters in Karachi in August 2016.

Rizvi has been facing several cases in different police stations of Karachi.

The reason behind his abrupt decision to leave Pakistan are not known immediately.



