Sun June 03, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 3, 2018

Is former MQM leader Haidar Abbas Rizvi driving Uber in Canada?

KARACHI: The former deputy parliamentary leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Haidar Abbas Rizvi has become the talk of town after images of his alleged Uber profile went viral online.

The ex-parliamentarian had kept himself under the radar ever since his move to Canada but was under the limelight again after he was reportedly spotted driving a cab for ride-hailing service Uber.

The reported move by the former MQM leader has divided the internet with some claiming the politician is doing the country proud by earning through sincere means while some are trolling him for encountering karma at last, taking into account the public’s outlook about the MQM.


